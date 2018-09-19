Exhibition of economic achievements of Turkmenistan opens in Ashgabat

19 September 2018 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

An exhibition of economic achievements of Turkmenistan, traditionally held on the eve of the country’s Independence Day (Sept. 27), has opened in Ashgabat, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the event’s organizer, said in a message Sept. 19.

The exhibition is dedicated to diversification of the Turkmen national economy, import substitution and export growth, as well as the accelerated modernization of production, the message said.

Representatives of the structural subdivisions of the public sector of economy and local private companies will take part in the exhibition.

The exhibition will feature such sections as energy, industry, oil and gas, construction, transportation, communications, textile industry, chemical industry, agro-industrial complex and medical industry.

Turkmenistan, according to a BP report, ranks fourth in terms of gas reserves and at this stage exports it to China and Iran.

Turkmenistan is in the process of diversifying its local economy. The country's textile, oil products, chemical and construction materials industries are actively developing.

Turkmenistan is carrying out industrialization aimed at increasing the production of import-substituting products and developing exports.

At this stage, the industry of textiles and petroleum products has advanced, and the oil and gas chemical industry and the industry for the production of building materials are actively developing in Turkmenistan.

