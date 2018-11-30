New UK ambassador appointed to Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Hugh Philpott has been appointed the UK Ambassador to Turkmenistan, British Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a message.

Since 2015, Philpott has headed the British embassy in Tajikistan. Earlier he had been the British ambassador to Kazakhstan and Ukraine. He was also an employee in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills of the British Foreign Ministry and led programs in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

In the summer of 2019, Philpott will replace the incumbent British Ambassador to Turkmenistan Thorhilda Abbott-Watt, who has headed the British diplomatic mission in Ashgabat since 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news