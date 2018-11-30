New UK ambassador appointed to Turkmenistan

30 November 2018 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Hugh Philpott has been appointed the UK Ambassador to Turkmenistan, British Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a message.

Since 2015, Philpott has headed the British embassy in Tajikistan. Earlier he had been the British ambassador to Kazakhstan and Ukraine. He was also an employee in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills of the British Foreign Ministry and led programs in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

In the summer of 2019, Philpott will replace the incumbent British Ambassador to Turkmenistan Thorhilda Abbott-Watt, who has headed the British diplomatic mission in Ashgabat since 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, India mull pharmaceutical partnership
Economy 14:13
OSCE consulting Turkmenistan and Afghanistan in border security
Turkmenistan 13:32
Panama's ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:26
Turkmenistan, EBRD mulling co-operation strategy
Finance 12:25
Turkmenistan, Belarus sharing experience in social and labor sphere
Turkmenistan 09:53
Turkmenistan establishing sunflower oil plants
Oil&Gas 09:23
Latest
Russian FM to hold substantive talks on Karabakh conflict in Milan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Australian company receives license for oil & gas exploration in Turkey's south-east
Oil&Gas 14:26
Saudi, Egyptian businessman agree to boost economic ties
Arab World 14:24
Despite efforts, AIDS is on the rise in Israel
Israel 14:21
Pakistan, Russia eye to set up multidimensional strategic partnership
Other News 14:21
Design studios may appear in Azerbaijan to increase export potential of textile products (Exclusive)
Economy 14:16
Turkmenistan, India mull pharmaceutical partnership
Economy 14:13
China hopes U.S. shows sincerity at G20 trade talks
China 14:12
Azerbaijani confederation: Entrepreneurs should find ways to attract alternative financing
Finance 14:09