Turkmenistan to expand agenda of co-op with UN

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. Turkmenistan will take a number of measures aimed at deepening cooperation with the UN, Trend reports.

This was noted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during a Cabinet meeting.

In particular, the country will create a working group within the framework of the UN, which will determine the main directions and content of the Global Security Strategy initiated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The new body will include representatives of countries belonging to the 'Group of Friends of Neutrality'.

Turkmenistan, together with specialized UN structures, will also begin in the first quarter of 2024 to prepare a new Framework program for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN for 2026-2030, a roadmap for solving tasks arising from the documents of the COP 28 climate conference and an action plan for prevention and adaptation to climate change for 2024.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel