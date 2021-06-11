First USAID mission director arrives in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Mikaela Meredith has assumed her duties as the first US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the US embassy in Tashkent.

“This marks the start of a new chapter in USAID’s partnership with the Government and people of Uzbekistan,” said Chargé d’Affaires Alan Meltzer.

“USAID’s newly enhanced presence will increase our collective ability to help Uzbekistan build a vibrant private sector and civil society, cope with climate change, modernize its education and health systems, and strengthen good governance,” he said.

“The establishment of the new Mission was part of the US Central Asia Strategy adopted in 2020, which was reaffirmed recently by the Biden Administration,” said Mikaela Meredith. “It is my honor and privilege to serve as the first Mission Director for USAID in Uzbekistan. This is an important assignment and I take this responsibility very seriously,” she added.

USAID’s bilateral mission in Uzbekistan was established in September 2020. The new mission emphasizes the U.S. Government’s long-term commitment to the Government and people of Uzbekistan.