Afghans officially cross border of Uzbekistan

Citizens of Afghanistan purchase an air ticket with a flight from Uzbekistan to third countries and present it when crossing the border,Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

“However, not everyone uses them. A source familiar with the situation said that many of them simply remain on the territory of Uzbekistan – mainly in Termez,” the message says.

It is noted that such a clever border crossing mechanism has become more frequent.

The publication predicts a new influx of refugees, since despite the promises of the Taliban, not all Afghan citizens share their policies and ideology.

“Now trucks with goods, as well as cars, including those with Afghan numbers, are going to Uzbekistan and in the opposite direction. Cars with yellow signs belong to those who have a residence permit here – they can freely come to the republic,” the conclusion says.

Previously, it was reported that refugees from Afghanistan cross the Uzbek-Afghan border in the place where it stands in the middle of the Amu Darya, on rafts made of plastic bottles.