Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 13

Uzbekistan has confirmed 824 new COVID-19 cases on January 13, 2022, with 239 patients recovering from the disease, and 3 people dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In particular, 434 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 124 people in the Tashkent region. In other regions: 17 people in the Andijan region, 11 people in Bukhara region, 47 people in the Jizzakh region, 5 people in Navoi, 15 people in Namangan region, 41 people in Samarkand region, 15 people in Syrdarya, 30 people in the Fergana region and 28 people in the Khorezm region.

Up until now, 203,297 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 197,942 of them have recovered. The recovery rate currently stands at 97 percent.

