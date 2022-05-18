Issues of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Israel in the field of tourism discussed

On 17 May, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov received a delegation of the State of Israel headed by the Minister of Tourism, co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission between Uzbekistan and Israel Yoel Razvozov. The meeting was also attended by the heads of the foreign ministries and diplomatic missions of the two countries, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The conversation was constructive and allowed to discuss a number of important issues of Uzbek-Israeli cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, investment, trade, culture and tourism.

Mutual interest was expressed in strengthening inter-parliamentary ties and intensifying interaction within the framework of global and regional international organizations, in particular, in developing cooperation within the United Nations, as well as increasing the number of mutual visits at various levels.

The parties noted the relevance of joint work to build up trade and economic partnership. An agreement was reached to develop joint measures to increase the volume and diversify the range of mutual trade, and in this regard to create a joint working group consisting of deputy heads of the foreign trade departments of the two countries.

Further steps were also outlined to attract Israeli companies to implement projects in Uzbekistan in such areas as the textile, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, agriculture, healthcare and tourism.

During the dialogue, the prospects for holding this year the first meeting of the Uzbek-Israeli intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, investment, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as a business forum with the participation of representatives of business circles of the two countries, were also considered.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their commitment to close and constructive cooperation in all areas considered and agreed on further steps to promote joint initiatives.