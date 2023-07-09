Voter turnout in presidential elections in Uzbekistan exceed 60%

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 9. As of 3:00 pm (GMT+5), the voter turnout in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan reached 60.74 percent, Trend reports.

The Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan reported that over 11.7 million people included in the voter lists have already cast their votes.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am local time. A total of 10,784 polling stations started their work, including 56 stations in 39 countries outside Uzbekistan.

Citizens have the opportunity to vote until 8:00 pm local time.

The total number of registered voters eligible to participate in the presidential elections is nearly 19.6 million people. According to the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, 376,623 citizens of the country have already participated in early voting from June 28 to July 1.

The presidential elections scheduled for July 9 will be the first after the amendments to the constitution based on the results of the referendum held on April 30, 2023.

The constitutional amendments entail an extension of the president's term of office from 5 to 7 years.