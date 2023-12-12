Uzbekistan, Qatar Islamic Bank deliberate on investment projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and Qatar Islamic Bank CEO, Bassel Gamal, deliberated on matters concerning the support of investment projects in Uzbekistan during their meeting in Doha, Trend reports.

Their negotiations covered various topics, including knowledge exchange, advancements in modern banking and financial services, and the joint implementation of instruments for project financing.

Qatar Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in Qatar, holds assets exceeding $50 billion.

Moreover, on December 11, the opening ceremony of the Uzbekistan Embassy in Qatar took place in Doha. According to the Uzbekistan Minister of Foreign Affairs, the extraordinary progress in Uzbekistan-Qatar relations is a result of the strong impetus set by the leaders of both countries.

On October 2 this year in Doha, negotiations took place between Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Qatar's Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During the discussions, both sides expressed their intention to collaborate on joint investment projects in traditional and green energy, petrochemicals, metal processing, agriculture, and other sectors.