Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan corridor set for streamlined deed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have discussed acceleration of the implementation of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway construction project, Trend reports

The news followed a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Afghanistan Hamidullo Ohunzoda.

The meeting addressed the development of cooperation between the countries in the field of transport and logistics.

During the talks, the parties discussed the issues of fees and charges for road transportation, as well as transit and bilateral transportation through the territory of Afghanistan, especially along the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan corridor. In particular, the ministers negotiated the adoption of tariff benefits for railway transportation.

The administrations of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan signed a road map for the building of the Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway in February 2021.

According to the calculations of the participants in the project, with a preliminary cost of about $5 billion, the new transport corridor with a transit potential of up to 20 million tons of cargo should connect the countries of Europe, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and further the states of Southeast Asia.