IT Park Uzbekistan opens its office in Saudi Arabia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. IT Park Uzbekistan opened its office in Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies told Trend.

“The synergistic dynamics of bilateral relations between the innovation ecosystems of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia are experiencing exponential growth, indicative of the escalating engagement of regional stakeholders in our burgeoning technological landscape. These initiatives not only enhance economic synergies but also catalyze job creation and facilitate avenues for the professional advancement and skill enhancement of local experts,” Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov said.

The office will promote collaboration in digital technologies, stimulate information exchange, and support creative projects while providing Uzbek enterprises the chance to enhance their international footprint.

IT Park’s office in Saudi Arabia will serve as a bridge supporting collaboration and knowledge exchange between the innovation ecosystems of both countries, offering simplified entry for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region startups to Central Asian markets via Uzbekistan; support for the entry of Uzbek startups into the GCC market; and the opportunity for IT companies in the GCC region to reduce operational costs through Uzbekistan-based back-office operations.

In 2024, IT Park Uzbekistan exhibited the nation's startup ecosystem at BIBAN-2024, highlighting 12 startups. The Uzbekistan Tech Conference and various pitch sessions for foreign companies occurred in Riyadh, markedly enhancing Saudi investors' interest in local Uzbek initiatives.

Furthermore, the partnership between the two countries is being strengthened through joint projects, including the construction of Green Data Centers, with the participation of DataVolt (Vision Invest Holding), which is planning a $5 billion investment in the project.

