Candidacies of some Iranian MPs for parliamentary elections unconfirmed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Candidacies of 90 Iranian MPs for the upcoming parliamentary elections haven’t been confirmed, said Abbasali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for the Iranian Guardian Council of the Constitution, Trend reports referring to the council’s website.

Kadkhodaei said that 249 MPs were registered for the next elections. However, the spokesman added, with the death of one MP in a road accident, the number of registered MPs decreased to 248 people.

Kadkhodaei noted that the candidates’ conformity with the requirements for their nomination was investigated.

“Those who haven’t confirmed their candidacies should know that they still have ten days to do so,” said the spokesman.

Kadkhodaei noted that in total, 16,033 people were registered for the parliamentary elections. A number of them later withdrew their candidacies and the candidacies of approximately 30 percent weren’t approved, the spokesman added.

The parliamentary elections in Iran will be held on Feb. 21, 2020. These parliamentary elections will be the 11th in Iran after the Islamic Revolution.

Any citizen can run for elections in Iran. However, the Guardian Council of the Constitution selects the people in accordance with certain criteria: those willing to apply must practice Islam, be a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, be loyal to the constitution, have a master’s degree, and be between 30 and 75 years old.

