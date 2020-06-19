Iran to open schools in new academic year

Iran 19 June 2020 14:58 (UTC+04:00)
Iran to open schools in new academic year

TEHRAN, Iran, June 19

Trend:

Iran's educational authorities have planned several scenarios on how to organize studies during the upcoming school year depending on the coronavirus situation, said managing director of Iran's private schools.

"Schools are not expected to remain close in new academic year, but we can make the decision as we get closer to the autumn," said Saeed Saleh, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"There has been discussion over possible 50/50 school attendance and launching online education," he said. "The latest instruction for schools states that they open, while private schools have announced their fees based on the instruction; however, the decision will be finalized in the autumn."

"The online educational system for schools is free, the Minister of Education is to follow necessary measures to continue this system and other plans for the new school year," Saleh added.

"In next two months, the private schools will complete the registration, while public schools might slightly delay the process," he said referring to whether the number of student applications in private school will be reduced due to the coronavirus spread and economic difficulties.

"I do not expect the number of registration in private schools to drop since the online educational programs of these institutions were quite successful," the managing director added.

