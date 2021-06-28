French FM calls on Iran to resume coop. with IAEA

In an interventionist move, French Foreign Ministry on Monday called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to resume its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports citing Mehr.

The French Foreign Ministry, in an interventionist move, requested the Islamic Republic of Iran to resume its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and immediately give full access to IAEA’s inspectors for inspection of its nuclear sites, Euronews reported.

In this regard, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a press conference held on Monday in response to a question about the Vienna talks and the issue of extending a three-month agreement made with IAEA said that the government's obligations and duties in parliamentary law are quite clear.

No serious decision has yet been taken on the issue of a three-month agreement with IAEA and how to continue it, Khatibzadeh added.

Also, any decision has not yet been adopted on deleting the data of surveillance and supervisory cameras.

The Vienna talks have reached a point where all parties have to make their own decisions, he said, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran has taken its decision and “we are waiting for the other side, especially the United States, to make its own decisions.”