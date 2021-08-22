Iran, Japan sign agreement on customs cooperation

Japanese embassy in Tehran said on Sunday that Iran and Japan have signed an agreement on customs cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Japanese embassy said in its official Twitter account that the agreement was signed in the Iranian capital earlier today between Japanese Ambassador to Tehran Ikawa Kazutoshi and Chairman of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi.

The agreement aims to provide administrative support for customs cooperation, the embassy tweeted.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrived in Tehran on Sunday morning. He has so far met with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.