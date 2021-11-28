Iran seeks to promote ties with Turkmenistan - Iranian President

TEHRAN, Iran.Nov.28

Trend:

Iran is seeking to increase relations with neighboring countries such as Turkmenistan in economic, cultural, and political fields, said Iranian President, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Neighbor and regional countries are interested in Iranian products and services, so we should utilize these capacities, Ebrahim Raisi said during his trip to Turkmenistan.

Iran and Turkmenistan could expand relations in different fields especially oil and gas, energy, and transit, therefore we are determined to increase our cooperation in all sectors, he indicated.

The President emphasized the decision to develop relations between the two countries.

We are determined to solve obstacles and elevate interactions between the two countries, Raisi noted.