Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 12

Iran Materials 12 December 2024 10:40 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 31 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 12 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 485,245 rials, and one euro is 510,303 rials, while on December 11, one euro was 509,908.

Currency

Rial on December 12

Rial on December 11

1 US dollar

USD

485,245

485,448

1 British pound

GBP

619,253

619,197

1 Swiss franc

CHF

549,557

550,215

1 Swedish króna

SEK

44,249

44,179

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

43,572

43,475

1 Danish krone

DKK

68,371

68,428

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,723

5,721

1 UAE dirham

AED

132,129

132,185

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,577,712

1,578,015

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

174,563

174,503

100 Japanese yens

JPY

318,526

319,268

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

62,399

62,436

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,260,450

1,260,953

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

343,504

342,781

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

281,245

281,547

1 South African rand

ZAR

27,386

27,203

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,916

13,929

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,548

4,735

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

133,309

133,365

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

37,060

37,024

1 Syrian pound

SYP

37

37

1 Australian dollar

AUD

309,393

309,518

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

129,399

129,453

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,290,545

1,291,085

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

361,341

361,617

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

406,033

405,948

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

16,722

16,708

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

231

231

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

357,502

357,369

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

99,441

99,399

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

66,851

66,954

100 Thai baths

THB

1,434,019

1,436,281

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

109,475

109,621

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

339,531

338,815

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

684,408

684,694

1 euro

EUR

509,908

510,303

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

94,009

95,099

1 Georgian lari

GEL

171,794

172,985

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

30,421

30,562

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,015

7,046

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

148,393

148,452

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

285,441

285,561

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

831,570

836,334

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

44,444

44,514

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

138,252

138,320

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,894

9,946

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.

