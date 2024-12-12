Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 31 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 12 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 485,245 rials, and one euro is 510,303 rials, while on December 11, one euro was 509,908.

Currency Rial on December 12 Rial on December 11 1 US dollar USD 485,245 485,448 1 British pound GBP 619,253 619,197 1 Swiss franc CHF 549,557 550,215 1 Swedish króna SEK 44,249 44,179 1 Norwegian krone NOK 43,572 43,475 1 Danish krone DKK 68,371 68,428 1 Indian rupee INR 5,723 5,721 1 UAE dirham AED 132,129 132,185 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,577,712 1,578,015 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 174,563 174,503 100 Japanese yens JPY 318,526 319,268 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 62,399 62,436 1 Omani rial OMR 1,260,450 1,260,953 1 Canadian dollar CAD 343,504 342,781 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 281,245 281,547 1 South African rand ZAR 27,386 27,203 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,916 13,929 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,548 4,735 1 Qatari riyal QAR 133,309 133,365 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 37,060 37,024 1 Syrian pound SYP 37 37 1 Australian dollar AUD 309,393 309,518 1 Saudi riyal SAR 129,399 129,453 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,290,545 1,291,085 1 Singapore dollar SGD 361,341 361,617 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 406,033 405,948 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 16,722 16,708 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 231 231 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 357,502 357,369 1 Libyan dinar LYD 99,441 99,399 1 Chinese yuan CNY 66,851 66,954 100 Thai baths THB 1,434,019 1,436,281 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 109,475 109,621 1,000 South Korean won KRW 339,531 338,815 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 684,408 684,694 1 euro EUR 509,908 510,303 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 94,009 95,099 1 Georgian lari GEL 171,794 172,985 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 30,421 30,562 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,015 7,046 1 Belarus ruble BYN 148,393 148,452 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 285,441 285,561 100 Philippine pesos PHP 831,570 836,334 1 Tajik somoni TJS 44,444 44,514 1 Turkmen manat TMT 138,252 138,320 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,894 9,946

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.