Iran, Russia discuss bilateral trade cooperation
Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and his Russian counterpart reviewed the latest status of Iran-Russia trade cooperation on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Mehr.
In a phone talk on Wednesday, Ardakanian and Russian minister of energy Alexander Novak conferred on the latest status of bilateral projects and trade cooperation between the two countries.
Both sides emphasized expanding the volume of trade exchanges and the implementation of bilateral projects.
The Iranian and Russian ministers also agreed to hold the 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in form of videoconference this year.
Moreover, the officials further stress the need to facilitate the export of Iranian dairy products to Russia.
Latest
After liberation of Karabakh, Armenian community will live in dignity, peace and prosperity in Azerbaijan, says assistant to Azerbaijani president (VIDEO)
Unfortunately, int’l pressure on Armenia related to its war crimes - insufficient - Assistant to Azerbaijani first VP
Karabakh conflict settlement process can begin when Armenian troops begin to leave occupied Azerbaijani territories - Assistant to president
Information war that Armenia trying to wage against Azerbaijan - no good at all - Ukrainian military observer (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan taking measures in context of self defense to neutralize risks for civilian population - aide to Azerbaijani president
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates three villages of Fuzuli district, five villages of Khojavand district
Mercenaries fighting for Armenia on Azerbaijan's occupied lands - legitimate targets, says president's assistant