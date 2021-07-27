Iran to suspend operations of several airports on presidential inauguration day

TEHRAN, Iran, July 27

Trend:

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran announced the closure of airports in Tehran province on August 5, at the same time as the inauguration of the president for two and a half hours.

“Due to the presidential inauguration ceremony and in order to comply with safety and security requirements, all TMA airports in Tehran, including Mehrabad, Imam Khomeini, Payam, Azadi and Qazvin airports will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 5, Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said, Trend reports citing ISNA.

He added that all airlines have been asked to take the necessary measures to comply with the flight schedule on the announced date and time.

The inauguration ceremony of Iran's newly elected president Ebrahim Raisi will be held on August 5.