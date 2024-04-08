Iranian currency rates for April 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 8, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 10 currency prices grew while 15 fell from April 7.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,519 rials. On April 7, one euro was 45,533 rials.

Currency Rial on April 8 Rial on April 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,081 53,080 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,565 46,564 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,948 3,944 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,915 3,915 1 Danish krone DKK 6,103 6,103 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,097 136,099 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,117 15,116 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,699 27,702 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,078 109,080 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,910 30,905 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,255 25,255 1 South African rand ZAR 2,251 2,248 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,311 1,311 1 Russian ruble RUB 454 454 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,630 27,634 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,141 31,137 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,174 38,263 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,405 1,405 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,499 31,501 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,689 8,689 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,807 5,807 100 Thai baths THB 114,773 114,773 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,849 8,850 1,000 South Korean won KRW 31,079 31,045 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,519 45,533 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,426 9,426 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,681 15,682 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,651 2,648 1 Afghan afghani AFN 589 589 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,825 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,333 74,344 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,833 3,833 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 472,185 rials and $1 at 435,678 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 440,545 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,484 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 638,000–641,000 rials, while one euro is about 692,000–695,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel