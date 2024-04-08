Iranian currency rates for April 7

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Business Materials 8 April 2024 10:26 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 8, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 10 currency prices grew while 15 fell from April 7.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,519 rials. On April 7, one euro was 45,533 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 8

Rial on April 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,081

53,080

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,565

46,564

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,948

3,944

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,915

3,915

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,103

6,103

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,097

136,099

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,117

15,116

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,699

27,702

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,078

109,080

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,910

30,905

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,255

25,255

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,251

2,248

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,311

1,311

1 Russian ruble

RUB

454

454

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,630

27,634

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,141

31,137

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,174

38,263

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,405

1,405

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,499

31,501

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,689

8,689

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,807

5,807

100 Thai baths

THB

114,773

114,773

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,849

8,850

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

31,079

31,045

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,519

45,533

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,426

9,426

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,681

15,682

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,651

2,648

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

589

589

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,333

74,344

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,833

3,833

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 472,185 rials and $1 at 435,678 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 440,545 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,484 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 638,000–641,000 rials, while one euro is about 692,000–695,000 rials.

