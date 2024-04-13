Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Business Materials 13 April 2024 11:00 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency to world currency rates for April 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 13, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 9 currency prices grew, while 28 fell from April 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,721 rials. On April 9, one euro was 45,582 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 13

Rial on April 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,319

53,145

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,051

46,398

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,861

3,977

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,858

3,925

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,995

6,112

1 Indian rupee

INR

503

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,312

136,600

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,109

15,108

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,427

27,671

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,363

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,529

30,915

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,985

25,326

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,226

2,256

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,298

1,310

1 Russian ruble

RUB

457

456

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,210

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,203

27,725

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,871

31,163

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,279

38,259

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,408

1,404

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,387

31,513

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,595

8,679

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,803

5,809

100 Thai baths

THB

114,763

114,449

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,807

8,843

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,345

31,027

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,721

45,582

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,349

9,416

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,743

15,690

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,607

2,646

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

589

589

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,864

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,693

24,677

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,205

74,282

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,842

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,906 rials and $1 at 435,677 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,821 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,483 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 642,000–645,000 rials, while one euro is about 688,000–691,000 rials.

