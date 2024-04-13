Iranian currency to world currency rates for April 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 13, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 9 currency prices grew, while 28 fell from April 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,721 rials. On April 9, one euro was 45,582 rials.

Currency Rial on April 13 Rial on April 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,319 53,145 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,051 46,398 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,861 3,977 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,858 3,925 1 Danish krone DKK 5,995 6,112 1 Indian rupee INR 503 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,312 136,600 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,109 15,108 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,427 27,671 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,363 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,529 30,915 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,985 25,326 1 South African rand ZAR 2,226 2,256 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,298 1,310 1 Russian ruble RUB 457 456 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,210 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,203 27,725 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,871 31,163 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,279 38,259 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,408 1,404 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,387 31,513 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,595 8,679 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,803 5,809 100 Thai baths THB 114,763 114,449 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,807 8,843 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,345 31,027 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,721 45,582 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,349 9,416 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,743 15,690 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,607 2,646 1 Afghan afghani AFN 589 589 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,864 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,693 24,677 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,205 74,282 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,842 3,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,906 rials and $1 at 435,677 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,821 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,483 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 642,000–645,000 rials, while one euro is about 688,000–691,000 rials.

