Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 20, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory relative to January 19.

As for CBI, $1 equals 575,398 rials, and one euro is 590,721 rials, while on January 19, one euro was 589,937.

Currency Rial on January 20 Rial on January 19 1 US dollar USD 575,398 573,639 1 British pound GBP 700,310 698,199 1 Swiss franc CHF 628,708 626,486 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,386 51,231 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,298 50,101 1 Danish krone DKK 79,201 78,974 1 Indian rupee INR 6,646 6,626 1 UAE dirham AED 156,677 156,199 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,859,116 1,853,435 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,503 205,871 100 Japanese yens JPY 321,239 366,923 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,901 73,678 1 Omani rial OMR 1,494,144 1,489,577 1 Canadian dollar CAD 397,381 396,134 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 321,239 320,413 1 South African rand ZAR 30,713 30,624 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,213 16,183 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,618 5,597 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,076 157,593 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,914 43,783 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 356,320 355,162 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,439 152,970 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,530,314 1,525,636 1 Singapore dollar SGD 420,137 418,958 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,875 471,415 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,405 19,346 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 415,194 413,933 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,113 115,762 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,554 78,313 100 Thai baht THB 1,675,114 1,671,310 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,688 127,298 1,000 South Korean won KRW 395,177 393,887 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 811,563 809,082 1 euro EUR 590,721 589,937 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,524 108,186 1 Georgian lari GEL 202,519 201,900 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,153 35,050 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,832 7,819 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,664 175,157 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,469 337,435 100 Philippine pesos PHP 984,462 981,456 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,550 52,540 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,389 163,440 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,747 10,714

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 703,428 rials and $1 costs 685,519 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.