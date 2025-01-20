...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 20

January 20, 2025
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 20

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 20, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory relative to January 19.

As for CBI, $1 equals 575,398 rials, and one euro is 590,721 rials, while on January 19, one euro was 589,937.

Currency

Rial on January 20

Rial on January 19

1 US dollar

USD

575,398

573,639

1 British pound

GBP

700,310

698,199

1 Swiss franc

CHF

628,708

626,486

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,386

51,231

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,298

50,101

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,201

78,974

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,646

6,626

1 UAE dirham

AED

156,677

156,199

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,859,116

1,853,435

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,503

205,871

100 Japanese yens

JPY

321,239

366,923

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,901

73,678

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,494,144

1,489,577

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

397,381

396,134

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

321,239

320,413

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,713

30,624

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,213

16,183

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,618

5,597

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,076

157,593

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,914

43,783

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

356,320

355,162

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,439

152,970

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,530,314

1,525,636

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

420,137

418,958

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,875

471,415

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,405

19,346

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

415,194

413,933

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,113

115,762

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,554

78,313

100 Thai baht

THB

1,675,114

1,671,310

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,688

127,298

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

395,177

393,887

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

811,563

809,082

1 euro

EUR

590,721

589,937

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,524

108,186

1 Georgian lari

GEL

202,519

201,900

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,153

35,050

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,832

7,819

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,664

175,157

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,469

337,435

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

984,462

981,456

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,550

52,540

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,389

163,440

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,747

10,714

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 703,428 rials and $1 costs 685,519 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 684,268 rials, and the price of $1 totals 666,518 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 807,000–810,000 rials, while one euro is about 833,000–836,000 rials.

