Iran announces readiness to commit its JCPOA commitments

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 21

Trend:



The head of the Iranian President's Office said that Germany is one of the traditional trade and economic partners of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tehran welcomes the expansion of cooperation.



Mahmoud Vaezi, met the German Ambassador to Iran Hans Odo Motzel in Tehran on Tuesday evening, Trend reports citing IRNA.



Referring to the numerous crises in the Middle East, Vaezi also stressed the need to adopt dialogue and diplomacy solutions to resolve disputes.



The Ambassador of Germany in Tehran, Hans Odo Motzel, also referred to the prominent role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region.



He expressed hope that during his mission In Tehran, the relations between the two countries will be expanded.



Referring to the region's problems, he described the dialogue as an effective step out of the existing challenges.