Iran continues regular communication with IAEA - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.1

Iran and the IAEA relations are completely technical and professional, said Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Iran Atomic Energy Organization and the International Atomic Energy Agency are regularly and accurately communicating, Saeed Khatibzadeh noted.

The official has indicated that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian will certainly meet the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Raffael Grossi if Iran Atomic Energy Organization finalizes the plan for the meeting.

Iran is resuming negotiation for the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and removing sanctions before the end of November.

Iranian spokesman emphasized that the governments of the UK, Germany, and France have not implemented their commitment to the deal after the US withdrawal.

Iran is an NPT member and is compiled to its commitment based on technical safeguards even after withdrawal of US from the deal, Khatbizadeh emphasized.

There were some meetings between Iran and America after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA but after that, there were no contact or meeting between the two countries.