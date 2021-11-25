Russia hopes Iran, IAEA to reach an agreement

Russia hopes that Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will find ways to ensure monitoring at all facilities to restore Iran's nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Trend reports citing Mehr.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday, "Of principal importance is the continuation of the IAEA monitoring at Iranian nuclear infrastructure facilities that are critically important from the point of view of the JCPOA restoration. As long as the director general confirms the possibility of restoring the integrity of knowledge about that, the participants in the talks will work in relatively comfortable conditions.”

Naturally, this conclusion of the director general should cover all corresponding facilities, including the facility for the production of centrifuge components at Karaj," he saidat session of the IAEA Board Of Governors which was held on Wednesday a day after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Tehran on Tuesday, according to TASS news agency.

"We hope that Iran and the agency will be able to find mutually acceptable variants to continue monitoring work at Karaj in the interests of the JCPOA."