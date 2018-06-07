Iran's Rouhani to travel to China on June 8 - envoy

7 June 2018 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 7

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will set off a three-day visit to China on June 8 to discuss ways to improve mutual relations and the latest regional developments, the country’s ambassador to China said.

President Rouhani will pay a working visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Asghar Khaji told the IRNA news agency on June 7.

The president is scheduled to hold meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and other senior officials to discuss ties as well as the latest developments around the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, he added.

During his three-day visit, four basic agreements on combating narcotics and organized crimes, increasing cooperation in the area securities and bonds, and improving academic ties will be signed, Khaji said.

The president is also planned to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his visit, the envoy said.

The summit is scheduled to be held in the northern Chinese city of Qingdao.

The visit will take place as major powers are seeking to save Iran’s nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the United States pulled out.

In a speech from the White House on May 8, Trump accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and seeking nukes before announcing the US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

