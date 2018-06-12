Iran, South Africa to discuss mutual ties, nuclear deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Pretoria on June 12 to discuss mutual cooperation with South African officials.

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, Zarif is scheduled to meet senior South African officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu, Iran’s media outlets report.

The two sides will discuss various issues, including ways to boost Tehran-Pretoria relations in diverse fields and the future of the nuclear deal after the US withdrawal.

An Iranian trade delegation comprising representatives from the country’s private sector will travel to South Africa this month to explore business opportunities there.

Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines Gholam Hossein Shafei will lead the trade delegation to South Africa.

During the planned three-day visit, the representatives from the Iranian private sector will sit down with African merchants and business people active in the fields of mines, food, engineering services, petrochemical products, oil, medicine and pharmaceutical equipment, tourism, car manufacturing, and household appliances, the report added.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has repeatedly stressed his government’s interest in upgrading ties with African countries.

