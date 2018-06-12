Iran, South Africa to discuss mutual ties, nuclear deal

12 June 2018 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Pretoria on June 12 to discuss mutual cooperation with South African officials.

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, Zarif is scheduled to meet senior South African officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu, Iran’s media outlets report.

The two sides will discuss various issues, including ways to boost Tehran-Pretoria relations in diverse fields and the future of the nuclear deal after the US withdrawal.

An Iranian trade delegation comprising representatives from the country’s private sector will travel to South Africa this month to explore business opportunities there.

Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines Gholam Hossein Shafei will lead the trade delegation to South Africa.

During the planned three-day visit, the representatives from the Iranian private sector will sit down with African merchants and business people active in the fields of mines, food, engineering services, petrochemical products, oil, medicine and pharmaceutical equipment, tourism, car manufacturing, and household appliances, the report added.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has repeatedly stressed his government’s interest in upgrading ties with African countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran Parliament Speaker: Tehran Will Not Wait Forever For EU Treaty Decision
Nuclear Program 11 June 06:17
Private sector steps up effort to salvage Iran’s economy
Business 10 June 12:42
Iran criticizes US stance on nuclear deal, hails China, Russia efforts
Politics 10 June 10:33
Beijing ready to cooperate with Moscow to preserve Iran nuclear deal - Xi
China 10 June 10:19
Iran's Rouhani to travel to China on June 8 - envoy
Politics 7 June 16:42
Nuclear deal’s Joint Commission experts hold meeting in Tehran
Nuclear Program 7 June 16:40
Iran nuclear deal’s Joint Commission to hold experts meeting
Nuclear Program 6 June 15:55
Russian envoy slams Iran deal pullout, noting US forfeits all rights under JCPOA
Russia 6 June 14:47
Netanyahu to Macron: Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran's 'aggression'
Israel 6 June 09:35
S. Africa keen to expand insurance cooperation with Iran
Business 5 June 20:35
Iran to start assembling new centrifuges June 6
Nuclear Program 5 June 13:43
Mistrust killing the nuclear deal, not Trump
Commentary 31 May 17:23
Iran, Italy explore ways to boost ties after US JCPOA pullout
Business 31 May 12:23
Doubts exist about Europe’s ability to stand up to US sanctions: Iranian MP (Exclusive)
Politics 30 May 20:59
Iran, Italy explore ways to boost ties after US JCPOA pullout
Business 29 May 11:52
Khamenei sets conditions for Europe... or Iran leaves nuclear deal
Politics 24 May 10:12
Iran sets deadline on talks with Europe
Politics 23 May 17:59
Russia vows to continue efforts to maintain Iran nuclear deal
Russia 23 May 13:58