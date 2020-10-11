Iran, Belarus keen on boosting economic ties
Iran's ambassador to Belarus in a meeting with Belarus Industry Minister Piotr Parkhomchik discussed the latest situation of mutual cooperation in various economic arenas, as well as avenues for promoting it, Trend reports citing İRNA.
The envoy congratulated Piotr Parkhomchik on his appointment as the Belarus industry minister, hoping that the process of industrial cooperation between the two countries will be pursued more rapidly during his tenure.
Belarus industry minister, for his part, stressed the need to accelerate development of industrial cooperation between Iran and Belarus, and voiced readiness for any cooperation in this field.
