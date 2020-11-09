Iran's FM to visit Pakistan

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.9

Trend:

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to visit Pakistan to discuss political, economic and security issues between the two countries, said the spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The minister would travel to Islamabad within a small delegation for political, economic and security discussion. Iran and Pakistan have excellent relations and constantly had high level negotiations," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"There are very important issues on the agenda in the following trip that would discuss between the two countries," he said.

"Iran has an ongoing and recognizable policy from the start of good policy with neighbor countries and the policy has not altered by changes in the US government," he said.

"Zarif would meet Pakistan's officials in his two day visit, including the PM and the military commander," he said.

"The Foreign Minister is currently returning from his visit in South America where he visited Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia. Zarif has also met Foreign Minister of Chile during inauguration ceremony of new Bolivian President and held phone conversation with his Nicaraguan counterpart," he said.