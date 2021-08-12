Iranian president calls for acceleration of imports of COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug 12

Trend:

Iranian President called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs to take the necessary measures to accelerate the import of Covid-19 vaccines.

Appreciating the steps that have been taken so far to contain the Coronavirus outbreak, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the government must boost the efforts to overcome the outbreak, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He stressed that no one should exclude themselves from the observance of health protocols.

“The government, the armed forces, and all the other sectors must work with all their might and put the Covid management as a top priority. Using positive methods to encourage people to abide by the protocols is definitely a priority,” he said.

Raisi went on to say that the measures needed to contain the situation should not be postponed a moment.