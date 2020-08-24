Over 5,000 people died from coronavirus in Iran's Tehran Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 5,823 people have died of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran's Tehran Province so far, Governor of Tehran Province Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpey told journalists, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The governor emphasized that a total of over 96,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Tehran Province, so far.

In addition, more than 78,800 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the province, he added.

According to Mohseni Bandpey, Tehran Province is considered ‘red’ zone due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"The continuation of this situation may have a negative impact on the start of the new school year. Thus, despite the start of the new school year, students may not come to school," he said.

It has been decided to start the new school year in Iran 15-16 days earlier on September 5.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 361,100 people have been infected, and 20,776 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 311,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.