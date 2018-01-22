General economic situation in Azerbaijan (January-November 2017)

22 January 2018 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Armenia drowning in debts
Armenia 19 January 14:33
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull prospects of trade, economic co-op
Economy news 2 August 2017 15:08
Turkmen-Indian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation convened in New Delhi
Turkmenistan 21 January 2013 13:38