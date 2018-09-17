Yerevan trying to sell its loyalty, obedience at higher price - Russian expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Yerevan is trying to sell its loyalty and obedience, delicately referred to as friendship, at a higher price, Founder of the PolitRUS expert-analytical network Vitaly Arkov said in an interview with Trend and Azernews.

The expert noted that the reorientation of Yerevan from Moscow to Washington will also affect the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The West was involved in the conflict settlement process (both in the OSCE Minsk Group format and through individual projects) earlier as well, but it was namely Russia that proposed the most realistic plan, considering the interests of the conflicting sides,” said Arkov.

It is obvious that the new Armenian authorities are blackmailing Moscow, at least, they are making such an attempt, he noted.

Pashinyan’s statement on the inclusion of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in Armenia de jure can be regarded as part of blackmailing Russia, Arkov added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

