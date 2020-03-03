Armenia extends restrictions on border with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

The Armenian government decided to extend restrictions set on the border with Iran for two more weeks due to an outbreak of coronavirus, Armenian Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan said on his Facebook page, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

“The Armenian authorities closed border with Iran on February 24 and also partially limited air communication due to the outbreak of coronavirus,” the message said. “Moreover, the leadership of the country decided to temporarily restore the visa regime with Iran on March 2.”

"Taking into account the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, a decision was made to extend the restrictions for two more weeks until March 24," the minister added.

“The decision was made following a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which was held on March 2,” Torosyan added. “The decision will be made public on March 3 and will enter into force on March 4.”

The first case of coronavirus was registered in Armenia on March 1. Twenty-nine-year-old Armenian citizen who arrived from Iran has been infected. His wife underwent medical check-up and the results returned negative.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 1,500 people have been infected, 66 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.