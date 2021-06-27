Armenia discloses final results of parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

The Armenian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has disclosed the final results of the snap parliamentary election, according to which the "Civil Contract" party of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (53.91 percent of the votes) won, while the "Armenia" bloc of ex-President Robert Kocharian (21.9 percent of the votes) ranked second, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The CEC meeting was broadcast in real time by local TV channels.

"In accordance with the final results, 687,761 people (53.91 percent) voted for the Civil Contract while 269,481 (21.9 percent) for the Armenia bloc," CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said.

Besides Pashinyan's party and Kocharian's bloc, "I Have the Honor" bloc of third President Serzh Sargsyan and former head of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan, who gained 5.22 percent of votes, also entered the parliament.