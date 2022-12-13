Armenia withdraws heavy military equipment from Karabakh - media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Armenia withdrew a large amount of heavy military equipment from the zone of temporary responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan [deployed in accordance with trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports on December 13 via the Armenian media.

According to the media, the batch was withdrawn following respective order from Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.