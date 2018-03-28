Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg visits Georgia

Georgia has very firm support from Luxembourg for its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze said at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn, Agenda reported.

Janelidze said it is symbolic that Asselborn arrived to Georgia on the day of its first anniversary of the visa-free travel agreement with the European Union (EU).

Welcoming his counterpart on a two-day visit to Georgia, Janelidze said it is important that Minister Asselborn, representing a country that is one of the founders of EU, will be joining in on the celebrations of Georgia’s progress.

Minister Janelidze thanked Luxembourg for granting ‘safe country’ status to Georgia and the country’s firm support towards Georgia’s territorial integrity and the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Janelidze also praised economic cooperation between Georgia and Luxembourg stressing the latter is one of the largest investors in Georgia.

During his visit to Georgia Minister Asselborn will meet with the Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and representatives of government and parliament.

He will leave Georgia tomorrow.

