Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg visits Georgia

28 March 2018 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia has very firm support from Luxembourg for its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze said at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn, Agenda reported.

Janelidze said it is symbolic that Asselborn arrived to Georgia on the day of its first anniversary of the visa-free travel agreement with the European Union (EU).

Welcoming his counterpart on a two-day visit to Georgia, Janelidze said it is important that Minister Asselborn, representing a country that is one of the founders of EU, will be joining in on the celebrations of Georgia’s progress.

Minister Janelidze thanked Luxembourg for granting ‘safe country’ status to Georgia and the country’s firm support towards Georgia’s territorial integrity and the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Janelidze also praised economic cooperation between Georgia and Luxembourg stressing the latter is one of the largest investors in Georgia.

During his visit to Georgia Minister Asselborn will meet with the Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and representatives of government and parliament.

He will leave Georgia tomorrow.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
10 million GEL allocated for Georgia’s mountain areas
Georgia 09:22
Georgia and Israel to establish joint IT ventures
Georgia 27 March 17:39
One year since historic decision, Georgia proud of visa-free travel with EU
Georgia 27 March 16:22
FM: Luxembourg supports OSCE MG co-chairs’ initiatives to solve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 March 13:38
Georgia-Israel trade turnover to reach $1 billion in next 5 years
Israel 27 March 09:19
One dead in mining accident in Georgia
Georgia 26 March 17:09
Georgian parliament ratifies final version of state constitution
Georgia 26 March 09:26
US President signs bill increasing assistance for Georgia
Georgia 24 March 15:49
Azerbaijan defense minister to partake in tripartite meeting in Turkey
Politics 24 March 15:30
Georgia ups imports from Azerbaijan
Economy news 24 March 09:32
Georgia, UK sign deal furthering defence partnership
Georgia 24 March 09:27
Georgia, Belarus ink bilateral visa free deal
Tourism 23 March 12:57
KazTransGas to sell its subsidiary in Georgia
Economy news 19 March 16:56
Int’l experts arrive in Georgia to investigate Gudauri ski-lift accident
Georgia 19 March 09:27
Venice Commission praises Georgia’s constitutional reforms in final report
Georgia 17 March 09:34
BTK railway to help Georgia succeed within Silk Road project
Economy news 16 March 14:39
European Parliament approves €45 million in financial aid to Georgia
Georgia 16 March 09:23
Georgia to host next quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers
Politics 15 March 14:47