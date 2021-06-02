Georgia reports 954 coronavirus cases for June 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 954 coronavirus cases, 896 recoveries, and 30 deaths on June 2, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 30,603 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 18,444 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,159 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 509 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 99 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 88 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 346,150, among them, 329,516 people recovered and 4,834 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.12 percent, while 3.23 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 27 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,541 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 639 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 789 critical patients, 223 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 149,191 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

