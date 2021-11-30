Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,050 new COVID-19 cases, 4,214 recoveries, and 80 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 53,854 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 37,153 tests were rapid, while the remaining 16,707 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 845,643, among them, 788,201 people have recovered and 12,054 have died.

There are 40 people quarantined, 6,554 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,135 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 30, more than 2.1 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 13,603 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

