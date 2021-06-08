8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast in SW Pakistan

At least eight people were killed and five others injured on Monday evening in a gas cylinder blast in Washuk district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, local media and an official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Assistant Commissioner of Mashkel area in the district Hameed Hamza Bangulzai told media that a gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in a welding workshop in Mashkel of Washuk district.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

Hospital officials told media that the injured got serious wounds as they were buried under debris.