8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast in SW Pakistan

World 8 June 2021 02:24 (UTC+04:00)
8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast in SW Pakistan

At least eight people were killed and five others injured on Monday evening in a gas cylinder blast in Washuk district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, local media and an official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Assistant Commissioner of Mashkel area in the district Hameed Hamza Bangulzai told media that a gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in a welding workshop in Mashkel of Washuk district.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

Hospital officials told media that the injured got serious wounds as they were buried under debris.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Mediation on construction of Georgian Namakhvani HPP to be held under EU leadership
Mediation on construction of Georgian Namakhvani HPP to be held under EU leadership
Georgia expected to be one of fastest recovered economies - Minister
Georgia expected to be one of fastest recovered economies - Minister
Belavia increases frequency of flights to Tbilisi and Batumi
Belavia increases frequency of flights to Tbilisi and Batumi
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Lightning strikes kill 20 in India Other News 03:12
8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast in SW Pakistan World 02:24
Biden invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Washington later this summer US 01:35
China's imports grow at fastest pace in decade as materials prices surge Economy 00:46
EU allocates funds to support agriculture dev't in Uzbekistan Business 00:01
Oman reports 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 225,095 Arab World 7 June 23:18
36 killed, 32 injured in tribal clashes in Sudan's South Darfur Other News 7 June 22:39
European Council president talks Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict with President Putin Politics 7 June 21:59
Kazakhstan talks future economic effect from national competition dev't project Kazakhstan 7 June 21:43
Turkmen company increases production of synthetic non-woven fabric Business 7 June 21:42
Mediation on construction of Georgian Namakhvani HPP to be held under EU leadership Oil&Gas 7 June 21:36
National Bank of Kazakhstan retains base rate Kazakhstan 7 June 21:36
Azerbaijan sees great increase in export of precious stones, natural pearls Business 7 June 21:35
Georgia expected to be one of fastest recovered economies - Minister Finance 7 June 21:35
Iran to increase tree farming FIX Politics 7 June 21:32
Russian Nefis Cosmetics reveals details of co-op with Turkmenistan Business 7 June 21:23
Head of Turkish Albayrak Media Group strongly condemns Armenia’s attacks Politics 7 June 20:46
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses volume of lending to state organizations since early 2021 Finance 7 June 20:46
IAEA chief doubts extending deal with Iran Politics 7 June 20:24
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee’s receipts to state budget down from Jan. through May 2021 Transport 7 June 20:24
Turkey discloses volume of cement exported to int'l markets Turkey 7 June 19:29
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company names winner of tender for work at Chovdar deposit Business 7 June 19:20
Azerbaijanis of Russia appeal to Russian prosecutor general Azerbaijan 7 June 19:13
Belavia increases frequency of flights to Tbilisi and Batumi Transport 7 June 19:12
New airlines enter Georgian market Transport 7 June 18:56
Indicators of non-oil export of Azerbaijan disclosed Economy 7 June 18:47
Criminal case against more members of Armenian terrorist group sent to court in Azerbaijan Politics 7 June 18:46
Information technology sector in Georgia developing very fast ICT 7 June 18:45
US praises Georgia’s progress towards NATO integration Georgia 7 June 18:38
Switzerland increases import of Azerbaijani products Business 7 June 18:37
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported from Algeria through Turkish ports Turkey 7 June 18:26
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan consider resuming bus service Transport 7 June 18:14
Georgian laurel processing plant eyes to expand production line Business 7 June 18:13
Georgia, Latvia discuss Tbilisi’s steps towards EU integration Business 7 June 18:13
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Georgia up Tourism 7 June 17:55
Interest rate announced by CBA close to average inflation rate - Azerbaijan's Unicapital Finance 7 June 17:55
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aladin village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 7 June 17:53
Georgia to receive COVID-19 vaccines from Latvia Business 7 June 17:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 7 Society 7 June 17:36
Overall volume of Azerbaijani oil shipped via BTC to global markets unveiled Oil&Gas 7 June 17:35
Iran's stock exchange stabilizes - market analyst Business 7 June 17:35
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan plan to install cross-border disaster risk early warning system Tajikistan 7 June 17:34
Iran, Denmark to develop co-op in earth sciences Business 7 June 17:33
Azerbaijan confirms 32 more COVID-19 cases, 221 recoveries Society 7 June 17:32
Kyrgyzstan, Russia’s Kaluga to launch direct air service Kyrgyzstan 7 June 17:31
Release of Russian policeman who killed young Azerbaijani - violation of international law - Georgian expert Georgia 7 June 17:24
OPEC chief, in upbeat oil outlook, sees oil stocks falling further Arab World 7 June 17:24
Galt & Taggart raises its economic growth forecast for Georgia Business 7 June 17:24
Airport arrivals in Israel must now pay for Covid tests Israel 7 June 17:22
Armenian acting PM's bodyguards severely beat citizen (VIDEO) Armenia 7 June 17:21
Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month US 7 June 17:16
Real estate purchases surge in Kazakhstan Business 7 June 17:16
Euro zone investor morale rises to highest level since Feb 2018 Europe 7 June 17:13
Member of Kyrgyz Central Election Commission to be ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 7 June 17:11
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Italy Business 7 June 17:11
Rechargeable batteries manufacturing to be launched in West Kazakhstan Business 7 June 17:08
PwC Azerbaijan's Formula 1 Marshals Team participated in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 (PHOTO) Society 7 June 16:58
Azerbaijan announces volume of gas exported via TANAP to Turkey since its launch Oil&Gas 7 June 16:49
Azerbaijan publishes weekly data on mine clearance in liberated lands Azerbaijan 7 June 16:46
SOCAR imports over 10,000 tons of Rosneft diesel fuel to Ukraine Oil&Gas 7 June 16:43
Turkmenistan boasts development of agro-industrial sector Business 7 June 16:32
Georgia simplifying rules for auto importers Business 7 June 16:28
Amazon to create 3,000 new permanent jobs in Italy in 2021 US 7 June 16:26
U.S. tech giant shares barely react to G7 tax deal US 7 June 16:25
Turkish companies eye to invest in 'green projects' in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Oil&Gas 7 June 16:25
Murder of 19-year-old Azerbaijani in Russia is violation of int'l law - National Congress chairman Georgia 7 June 16:23
Qatari Emir’s visit to Russia to take place after Covid restrictions lifted — Kremlin Russia 7 June 16:11
Lending to public organizations drops in Azerbaijan Finance 7 June 16:08
U.S. administers 301.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 7 June 16:07
World Association of Press Councils disseminates appeal over death of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 7 June 16:03
Kazakhstan reports increase in housing re-sale prices Business 7 June 16:00
Turkmenistan increases plan for of oil, gas products production Oil&Gas 7 June 15:58
Iran expanding internet network in West Azerbaijan Province Business 7 June 15:55
Uzbekistan's Samarkand joins EBRD's Green Cities program Uzbekistan 7 June 15:51
Georgia sees increase in tourist inflow due to opening of land borders Transport 7 June 15:39
Treasury mulls purchase tax hike on Tel Aviv investment homes Israel 7 June 15:34
UNESCO Director-General shocked by deaths of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 7 June 15:34
Georgia and Azerbaijan discuss resumption of railway communication Transport 7 June 15:27
Demand for Turkish carpets growing worldwide - ministry Turkey 7 June 15:24
Report on Armenia's 2020 state budget execution being heard in empty hall of Parliament Armenia 7 June 15:19
Cities in Iran facing 'tense' situation with amount of available water Business 7 June 15:16
Iran begins new phase of registration for National Housing Plan Business 7 June 15:14
Iran shares data on foreign investments in Kermanshah Province Business 7 June 15:14
National Bank of Kazakhstan predicts slowdown in inflation rate Kazakhstan 7 June 15:07
Germany to invest in Iran's renewable energy sector Business 7 June 15:07
Value of Turkish-made clothes to int'l markets rising Turkey 7 June 15:06
Iran should boost investments in renewable energy sector - governor of Kermanshah Province Business 7 June 15:06
IAEA Reviews Uzbekistan’s Nuclear Power Infrastructure Development Uzbekistan 7 June 15:00
Iran proposes creating common currency of Economic Cooperation Organization Business 7 June 14:57
Kazakhstan's economic growth outlook revised Kazakhstan 7 June 14:52
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office clarifies allegations about mines in Kalbajar district Society 7 June 14:52
India re-opens major cities as new COVID-19 infections hit 2-mth low Other News 7 June 14:49
Hope that by studying Azerbaijan's experience in religion, new doctrine aimed at world peace will emerge - Deputy Chairman Politics 7 June 14:42
Wood Mackenzie says Turkey’s Black Sea exploration success strengthened its negotiating hand Oil&Gas 7 June 14:36
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan set to boost bilateral trade up to $1 billion Uzbekistan 7 June 14:29
Demand for Georgian blueberries expected to be high this season - Agritouch Georgia Business 7 June 14:28
IMF underlines high economic growth indicator of Georgia Business 7 June 14:25
Number of client accounts in Azerbaijani banks up Finance 7 June 14:08
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in region Politics 7 June 14:00
Look: UAE's first traditional Hindu temple gets hand-carved pink sandstones from India Other News 7 June 14:00
All news