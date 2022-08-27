Death toll from floods in Afghanistan rises above 180

Flooding in Afghanistan this month killed more than 180 people, the Taliban said on Thursday, appealing to the international community for help, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Flooding has wrought widespread devastation in central and eastern Afghan provinces in recent weeks, washing away thousands of houses and excacerbating the country's economic and humanitarian crisis. read more

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan can't manage the floods alone, we ask the world, international organisations and Islamic countries to help us," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference.

Mujahid said 182 people had been killed by floods this month and 250 injured. More than 3,100 houses had been completely destroyed and thousands of livestock killed.