Bessarabian Bulgarians - main focus of another issue of Literature, Culture and Arts magazine of BTA News Agency - director general (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Another issue of LIK (Literature, Culture and Arts) magazine of Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) highlighted Bessarabian Bulgarians living in Ukraine, BTA Director General Kiril Valchev said during an official presentation of the issue, Trend reports.

Valchev noted that the agency plans to open a BTA press club in Ukraine’s Odessa next month.

The director general added that it is a logical decision to dedicate the new February issue of the magazine to the war that started a year ago in Europe, he said.

“BTA's strategic goal is to work for the Bulgarians as a community, no matter where they are in the world, and the Bulgarians in the Ukrainian and Moldovan part of Bessarabia are an extremely valuable source of knowledge about Bulgarism,” Valchev said.