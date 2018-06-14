UK PM May will announce relaxed rules for non-EU doctors and nurses

14 June 2018 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Theresa May will announce the relaxation of immigration rules to allow more doctors and nurses from outside the European Union to work for the National Health Service (NHS), May’s spokesman said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

“The PM will in due course be setting out our long-term plan for the National Health Service, an important part of that is making sure that the NHS has more highly skilled doctors and nurses to deliver outstanding patient care,” the spokesman told reporters.

“What we will be announcing is that doctors and nurses are being excluded from the cap on skilled worker visas.”

