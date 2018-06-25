Earthquake shakes southern Greece

25 June 2018 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook the southwestern area of the Peloponnese in Greece in the early hours of Monday, Reuters reports.

Its epicenter was offshore, 26 km (16 miles) west of the town of Methoni at a depth of 30.4 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no early reports of serious damage or injuries, officials said.

An aftershock was measured at 3.3, the head of the Athens Geodynamic Institute, Gerasimos Papadopoulos, told Greek TV ERT.

The Peloponnese is a peninsula, separated from mainland Greece by the Corinth canal.

