One man stabbed to death in Liverpool after Champions League final

2 June 2019 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

According to reports, a fight broke out between several men in Liverpool city centre on Sunday morning, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found two men with knife wounds. They were taken to hospital.

Later one of the men died as a result of a stab wound.

"Two men, aged 19 and 24 years, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be interviewed by detectives," Detective Inspector Allison Woods said as quoted by the The Liverpool Echo.

Woods added: "The city centre was really busy in the early hours of this morning and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information which could help us with our inquiries to contact us."

Back Colquitt Street, were the incident happened, remains closed as police continue their investigation.

Liverpool FC confidently outplayed Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Saturday evening. The game, which took place at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, ended with a 2:0 Liverpool victory.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Liverpool complete historic comeback to beat Barcelona, advance to UCL final (VIDEO)
Other News 8 May 05:02
Mohamed Salah named Caf African Player of the Year
Arab World 9 January 05:48
Mohamed salah wins Puskas award for best goal (VIDEO)
Other News 25 September 2018 01:29
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah breaks Premier League goals record
Europe 13 May 2018 20:25
Feast of goals as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 at Anfield (VIDEO)
Other News 25 April 2018 01:50
Liverpool car park blaze destroys hundreds of vehicles on New Year's Eve
Other News 1 January 2018 05:27
Latest
Number of injured in Dzerzhinsk blasts totals 89
Russia 16:47
Pompeo says US ready to talk to Iran with ‘no preconditions’
US 16:20
Train ticket price to increase in Iran soon
Business 15:45
Algerian council concludes not possible to hold July 4 poll
Other News 15:45
Iranian Drilling Company conducts drilling operations at 10 oil wells within 2 months
Business 15:19
Turkmenistan to increase export of carpets to UAE
Economy 15:11
Minister: Iranian banks’ additional properties must be sold till end of this year
Business 14:53
Iran, Syria to sign contract on plant construction
Business 14:25
AU troops arrest 2 al-Shabab terrorists in southern Somalia
Other News 14:07