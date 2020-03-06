Coronavirus cases rise to 45 in Greece after group trip to Israel, Egypt

Greece has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus infection, health authorities said on Friday, bringing the total in the country to 45, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Eleven of the patients, including a 66-year-old man who was in a serious condition, were among a group of 53 people who had recently returned from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Israel and Egypt, the official said.

Health ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras told reporters that a ban on public gatherings would remain in force in three districts in the south-west of the country, and schools in the same area would remain shut until further notice.

Tsiodras said on Thursday that Greece expected a significant rise in new cases in the coming weeks.

The 66-year old patient was being treated in a hospital near the city of Patras. Some of the new cases were detected on the popular Ionian island of Zakynthos, also known as Zante.