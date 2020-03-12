Finland calls for public meetings to be canceled due to coronavirus

Europe 12 March 2020 16:38 (UTC+04:00)
Finland calls for public meetings to be canceled due to coronavirus

Finland recommends cancelling public meetings of more than 500 people until the end of May due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The announcement came after the Nordic country’s confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 50 in a day to a total of 109, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said, and after the Finnish Foreign Ministry recommended citizens avoid traveling anywhere in the world now.

Azerbaijan introduces new electronic platform within OSAGO
Azerbaijan’s Molbulak non-bank credit organization’s profit up
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction
