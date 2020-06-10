Bulgaria extends epidemic emergency until end of June

Bulgaria will extend the epidemic emergency until the end of June to fight the spread of the coronavirus after an increase in new registered cases, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The Balkan country has eased most of the restrictive measures it imposed in the middle of March, allowing restaurants and shopping malls to reopen. Borissov said the government did not plan to introduce new restrictions for the time being but appealed to people to keep social distancing.

Bulgaria has so far recorded 2,889 coronavirus cases of whom 167 have died. Over the past 24 hours it recorded 79 new cases.