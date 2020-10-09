Italy reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases

The number of daily recorded cases in Italy rose again in the past 24 hours and almost reached the spring’s peak numbers. According to the data of the Health Ministry, 5,372 new infections were recorded, Trend reports citing TASS.

The daily number has been growing by almost 1,000 for three days running. However, the experts note that many more tests are carried out now compared to spring. Therefore, it is reasonable to believe that real number of infections was higher back then. In the past 24 hours, 129,500 tests were carried out, while fewer than 400 people are in ICUs across the country.

Over the past 24 hours, 28 people died from coronavirus-related complications. The total number of infections reached 343,770. Additionally, there are 237,549 recoveries and 36,111 deaths.