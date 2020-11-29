UK records another 12,155 coronavirus cases with 215 deaths

Europe 29 November 2020 23:13 (UTC+04:00)
UK records another 12,155 coronavirus cases with 215 deaths

Another 12,155 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,617,327, according to official figures released Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 215 to 58,245, the data showed.

The figures came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier Sunday that the newly announced coronavirus tiers system has "a sunset" clause, or expiry date, of Feb. 3, after increasing pressure from Tory MPs.

In a letter to colleagues ahead of a vote in the House of Commons (lower house of parliament) on the new measures on Tuesday, Johnson said the tiered system will be reviewed every fortnight, Sky News reported.

"Regulations have a sunset of 3 February...After the fourth fortnightly review (Jan. 27), parliament will have another vote on the tiered approach, determining whether the measures stay in place until the end of March," he wrote in the Mail newspaper on Sunday.

"We are so nearly out of our captivity. We can see the sunlit upland pastures ahead. But if we try to jump the fence now, we will simply tangle ourselves in the last barbed wire, with disastrous consequences for the NHS (National Health Service)."

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.

Johnson has announced a "tougher" tiered system of coronavirus restrictions to replace England's current lockdown when it ends on Dec. 2.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Certain investments to be made into industrial parks of Iran’s Qazvin Province
Certain investments to be made into industrial parks of Iran’s Qazvin Province
Employment in Iran's Bushehr Province enlarges
Employment in Iran's Bushehr Province enlarges
Average yield of tobacco in Azerbaijan in 2020 exceeds last year volume
Average yield of tobacco in Azerbaijan in 2020 exceeds last year volume
Loading Bars
Latest
UK records another 12,155 coronavirus cases with 215 deaths Europe 23:13
Certain investments to be made into industrial parks of Iran’s Qazvin Province Finance 22:48
Azerbaijani ministries, AzerGold company hold landscaping campaign on Chovdar field Society 22:44
Rocket hits small oil refinery in Iraq's north, forcing shutdown: officials Other News 22:31
Jeyhun Bayramov expresses condolences to his Iranian counterpart Politics 22:03
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 564,000 in past day Other News 21:49
Employment in Iran's Bushehr Province enlarges Business 21:23
Average yield of tobacco in Azerbaijan in 2020 exceeds last year volume Business 21:22
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 30 Oil&Gas 21:19
Weekly review of events in financial market of Azerbaijan Finance 21:18
Norway calls on all political parties to enable new, more diverse parliament in Georgia Georgia 21:05
Turkey condemns killing of key Iranian nuclear scientist as act of 'terrorism' Turkey 21:03
Argentine prosecutors investigate death of soccer star Maradona World 20:29
Performances results of Azerbaijani gymnasts at European Championships in rhythmic gymnastics unveiled Society 19:52
Iran reveals details of exports through Bandar Lengeh County Business 19:49
Projects within Industrialization Map framework being implemented in Kazakhstan's Akmola Business 19:41
Overview of events in agricultural sector of Azerbaijan for last week of November Business 19:38
Activities on provision of Russian peacekeeping contingent held (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19:31
Iran boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 19:01
UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy Arab World 18:19
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported by Georgia to Turkey Business 17:27
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 17:22
Kazakhstan continues introduction of mobile diagnostic tools in railway sector Transport 17:22
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss possibilities of attracting investors to Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation Business 16:54
Britain expects 'very significant' week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down Europe 16:40
Iran declares cargo transportation from Sistan and Baluchestan Province Transport 16:30
Death toll from COVID-19 tops 172,000 in Brazil Other News 16:07
Chinese companies to process Uzbek garlic for further export to US and European countries Business 15:12
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to France declines Turkey 15:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 29 Society 15:02
Details of Iran’s trade turnover announced Business 14:48
EU aims to support Georgia in its efforts to reform electricity market Oil&Gas 14:43
Azerbaijan confirms 4,170 new COVID-19 cases, 1,985 recoveries Society 14:24
5.5-magnitude quake hits Vanuatu World 14:10
Azersu LLC announces tender for purchase of equipment for laboratory Tenders 13:18
Kazakhstan's import of Turkish cement up Turkey 12:56
Azerbaijan shows footage of Aghdam's Shahbuldag village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:48
Expenses on construction of enterprises in Iran’s Isfahan Province increases Business 12:30
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Ilam Province shrinks Business 12:13
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine generators Tenders 12:00
At least 30 police killed, over 20 wounded in suicide car bomb explosion in E. Afghanistan Other News 11:48
Georgia reports 4 426 new coronavirus cases, 3 721 recoveries, 35 deaths Georgia 11:38
Over 5,500 patients recover from coronavirus in Moscow in the past day Russia 11:05
Azerbaijan shows footage of liberated from occupation villages of Kalbajar region (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:20
China increases import of Turkish cars Turkey 10:16
Employment in Iran's Alborz Province declines Business 10:15
The President of Turkmenistan receives representative of medical community of Germany Turkmenistan 10:02
S. Korea reports 450 more COVID-19 cases, 33,824 in total Other News 09:44
Azerbaijan's turnover on payment cards in 10M2020 up Finance 09:21
Inter-Agency Coordination Council discusses enforcement of Covid restrictions Georgia 09:12
Azerbaijan has ample opportunities and potential for artificial intelligence dev't ICT 09:01
Trump may announce plans for 2024 presidential race during Biden’s inauguration US 08:41
826 more coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan over 24 hours Kazakhstan 08:19
France sees further fall in COVID-19 hospitalizations as lockdown exit starts Europe 07:48
Turkey's Temsa makes 1st electric bus exports to Sweden Transport 07:25
Iran registers monthly positive trade balance Business 07:11
Scottish dev’t agency eyes establishing co-op with companies in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Business 07:01
Croatian PM in self-quarantine after wife contracts COVID-19 Europe 06:35
UK records another 15,871 coronavirus cases with 479 deaths Europe 06:04
Some 46,000 people gather in Paris to protest against security bill Europe 05:35
Kazakhstan to modify large energy saving projects on railways Transport 05:01
Severe fire danger for Australia as temperatures smash records Other News 04:42
Dozens of Boko Haram militants killed in Nigeria airstrikes Other News 04:05
Pope installs new cardinals, including first African-American Europe 03:19
WHO reports new daily record high of over 747,000 COVID-19 cases Other News 02:21
UK police arrest 155 in anti-lockdown protests in London Europe 01:38
Assistant to Azerbaijani president posts footage from Tartar, Aghdam cities Politics 01:06
UK, France sign new deal to stop illegal migration across Channel Europe 00:38
Iran discloses electricity generation at Iran's Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 28 November 23:59
Turkey reports 6,714 new COVID-19 cases, 487,912 in total Turkey 28 November 23:40
Zarif: Iran at forefront of fighting terrorism Politics 28 November 23:11
Georgia takes necessary steps to avoid increase in bread prices Business 28 November 22:56
Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital, government says Other News 28 November 22:30
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 28 November 22:06
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 28 November 22:03
Kazakhstan raises import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 28 November 22:00
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 28 November 21:59
AP publishes article covering Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja on Oct.17 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 November 21:57
OIC adopts resolutions in connection with Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan Politics 28 November 21:54
President, members of Board of European Muslim Forum send letter to President Aliyev Politics 28 November 21:43
Aghdam district of Azerbaijan after 27 years of Armenian occupation (VIDEO) Society 28 November 21:39
Kazakhstan to bring waste processing level to average European level Business 28 November 21:00
UK appoints minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Europe 28 November 20:49
Number of blocked malware in AzStateNet network drops ICT 28 November 20:40
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy auto parts via tender Tenders 28 November 20:08
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 29 Oil&Gas 28 November 20:05
Azerbaijani team takes third place in group exercises at 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships Society 28 November 19:57
At least 6 killed in Somali capital suicide bombing Other News 28 November 19:51
Microsoft Azerbaijan to support all initiatives in liberated territories of Azerbaijan ICT 28 November 19:30
Azerbaijan shows footage of Kalbajar's Vang village (VIDEO) Politics 28 November 19:28
Police fire tear gas at Paris protest against police violence Europe 28 November 19:27
Electricity imports growing in Georgia Oil&Gas 28 November 19:20
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Sabiha Gokcen Airport slumps amid pandemic Turkey 28 November 19:12
Uzbek-Korean JSC Uz-Dong Won Co. announces tender for steel pipes supply Tenders 28 November 18:59
Cargo transportation at Turkish Antalya airport reduces Turkey 28 November 18:54
Austria records nearly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths over past 10 days Europe 28 November 18:28
State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan opens tender on supporting start-up projects Tenders 28 November 18:01
Results of Azerbaijan's junior national team performance at 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships announced Society 28 November 17:48
Details of Iran’s exports to Iraq declared Business 28 November 17:41
Azerbaijan reports 4,212 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 recoveries Society 28 November 17:26
All news